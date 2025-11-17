Left Menu

Mercedes Heist: Luxury vs. Values in UP's G20 Event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recounted a CCTV-captured incident where a Mercedes owner was seen stealing flower pots arranged for a G20 event. The story was shared to underscore the importance of staying connected to values even amidst technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:36 IST
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted an unusual incident during a G20 event by sharing a story about a Mercedes owner caught on CCTV stealing flower pots.

While addressing a convocation at Babu Banarasi Das University, Adityanath discussed how the emphasis on values is crucial, even as we embrace technology.

The incident serves as a reminder of maintaining ethical standards in society, as showcased during the G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting in February 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

