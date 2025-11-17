Sandler and Chalamet Unite for Memorable Hollywood Night

In a captivating encounter at Fairfax High School's gymnasium in Los Angeles, acclaimed actors Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler shared the spotlight for an event tagged "Sandler x Chalamet." The evening featured discussions and clip reviews from their storied careers and anticipated new projects, 'Marty Supreme' and 'Jay Kelly.'

The duo reflected on their journey through the film industry, offering insights into acting and storytelling. The audience, filling the school's bleachers, witnessed a mutual admiration as Chalamet lauded Sandler's role in 'Punch Drunk Love' as "one of the most important performances" and expressed his desire to deliver such impactful work.

Despite never having co-starred, Sandler and Chalamet explored shared cinematic histories. They shared anecdotes, discussed Sandler's role in 'Men, Women & Children,' and exchanged light-hearted banter about hobbies, fostering a sense of camaraderie and creative kinship.

