Javier Sotomayor: Mindset Over Facilities for Athletic Success
Cuban high jump legend Javier Sotomayor has emphasized that an athlete's discipline and mindset are crucial for success, rather than just relying on facilities. Speaking at the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival, Sotomayor urged young Indian athletes to adopt this perspective to achieve greatness in the sporting arena.
Sotomayor, whose world record 2.45m high jump remains unbroken, insisted there is no set formula for breaking records. With India positioned to make significant strides in athletics, he highlighted the importance of personal drive over external circumstances.
At 58, Sotomayor reiterated that achieving elite performance encompasses years of commitment. He shared his insights for aspiring athletes, stressing that while external encouragement is valuable, true progress stems from within an athlete's journey and consistent discipline.
