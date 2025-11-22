Left Menu

Javier Sotomayor: Mindset Over Facilities for Athletic Success

Cuban high jump legend Javier Sotomayor emphasizes discipline and mindset as key to athletic success. He urges young Indian athletes to focus on these qualities, rather than facilities, to achieve greatness. Sotomayor believes India is poised for athletic breakthroughs and highlights personal drive as essential.

Updated: 22-11-2025 18:45 IST
Javier Sotomayor: Mindset Over Facilities for Athletic Success
  • Country:
  • India

Cuban high jump legend Javier Sotomayor has emphasized that an athlete's discipline and mindset are crucial for success, rather than just relying on facilities. Speaking at the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival, Sotomayor urged young Indian athletes to adopt this perspective to achieve greatness in the sporting arena.

Sotomayor, whose world record 2.45m high jump remains unbroken, insisted there is no set formula for breaking records. With India positioned to make significant strides in athletics, he highlighted the importance of personal drive over external circumstances.

At 58, Sotomayor reiterated that achieving elite performance encompasses years of commitment. He shared his insights for aspiring athletes, stressing that while external encouragement is valuable, true progress stems from within an athlete's journey and consistent discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

