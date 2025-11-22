Gita Mahotsav: A Cultural Confluence in Kurukshetra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate the Haryana pavilion at the International Gita Mahotsav on November 24, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining the 'Maha Aarti' on November 25. This year's celebrations include participation from 50 countries and Madhya Pradesh as a partner state.

The festival, spanning 21 days and commencing on November 15, emphasizes the preservation and promotion of India's folk heritage. A grand array of cultural events, including a three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University, will be part of the program. The city is being decked in lights, with extensive cleanliness drives in preparation for the influx of around 1.5 lakh devotees.

The 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur will also be observed, with special ceremonies at Jyotisar. Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena stated that elaborate arrangements for security, traffic, and crowd management are underway. Traffic diversions and a designated congregation area of 160 acres near Jyotisar will help facilitate the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)