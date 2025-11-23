Ayodhya's New Dawn: A Journey to Global Spiritual Prominence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans for a significant event set to revolutionize Ayodhya's spiritual landscape. Scheduled for November 25, the restoration of the 'dharma dhwaja' aims to herald an era of peace and prosperity, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the grand ceremony.

Adityanath emphasized the transformative potential of this ritual in making Ayodhya a global spiritual center, coinciding with the development of the grand Ram temple. He urged the citizens to embrace the ethos of Ram Rajya, envisioning a modern Uttar Pradesh.

The Ayodhya Vision 2047 incorporates rapid infrastructure advancement and tourism initiatives, transforming Ayodhya into a sustainable and dynamic cultural capital. Accessibility improvements now make pilgrimages to Shri Ayodhya Dham more convenient, endorsing its global cultural stature.