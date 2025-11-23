Left Menu

Stalin to Inaugurate Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore on November 25th. The park was initially announced in 2010 by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Stalin will also participate in the 'TN Rising Conclave' and inaugurate projects in Erode on November 26th.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin is poised to inaugurate the long-awaited Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore on November 25th. This world-class facility, constructed at a cost of Rs 208.50 crore, marks the fulfillment of a vision announced in 2010.

Originally proposed by the late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi during the World Classical Tamil Conference, the park has now been brought to fruition under Stalin's administration. The groundbreaking ceremony took place under his leadership in December 2023, and the project now stands ready to welcome the public.

Following the inauguration, Stalin will attend the 'TN Rising Conclave' where several agreements with companies are set to be signed. The next day, he will head to Erode to inaugurate completed initiatives and launch new projects, in addition to distributing welfare assistance to over 1.84 lakh beneficiaries, highlighting his commitment to statewide development.

