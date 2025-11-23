Celebrating Compassion: Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Lasting Impact on Society

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin applauded Sri Sathya Sai Baba's dedication to compassionate service, which he said sparked transformative social changes. In a letter to commemorate Baba's birth centenary, Stalin emphasized the celebration as a chance to acknowledge Baba's public-spirited initiatives.

Stalin highlighted Baba's impactful work across different domains, noting his significant contributions to water security, with projects that notably benefited Tamil Nadu. Baba's healthcare contributions saw the establishment of institutions offering free advanced treatments across India, relieving countless families.

Furthermore, Baba advocated for inclusive education, blending academic excellence with human values. His rural development initiatives improved access to drinking water and bolstered local infrastructure. Stalin hailed Baba's enduring message of compassion as fundamental to fostering a fair and respectful society.

(With inputs from agencies.)