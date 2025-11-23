Honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Beacon of Peace and Brotherhood

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal have called on the public to join in the state's events from November 23 to 25, celebrating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The leaders initiated the ''Sri Akhand Path Sahib'' at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chouni, adhering to Sikh tradition, and emphasized their dedication to facilitating the smooth execution of the events.

Kejriwal and Mann expressed admiration for Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy of peace, brotherhood, and sacrifice, underscoring his teachings as guiding principles for humanity's future. They highlighted the guru's historical stance against oppression, urging people to uphold his values.

(With inputs from agencies.)