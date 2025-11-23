Left Menu

Honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Beacon of Peace and Brotherhood

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal urge participation in events from November 23 to 25, commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. They highlight his ideals of peace, brotherhood, and sacrifice as crucial values for humanity, emphasizing the significance of secularism and courage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anandpursahib | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal have called on the public to join in the state's events from November 23 to 25, celebrating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The leaders initiated the ''Sri Akhand Path Sahib'' at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chouni, adhering to Sikh tradition, and emphasized their dedication to facilitating the smooth execution of the events.

Kejriwal and Mann expressed admiration for Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy of peace, brotherhood, and sacrifice, underscoring his teachings as guiding principles for humanity's future. They highlighted the guru's historical stance against oppression, urging people to uphold his values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

