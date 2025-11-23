Explosion at Home: Tragic Accident with Fireworks Materials

A local resident suffered severe burns on Sunday following an explosion while working with gunpowder at his home in Kattayikonam, police reported. The man, Balakrishnan of Kulathoor, was engaged in preparing fireworks for temple festivals.

The accident unfolded as he attempted to dry gunpowder in the courtyard and cut iron casings meant for fireworks. Authorities believe sparks from the cutting process ignited the gunpowder, causing a blast around 11 am.

The victim's family swiftly responded to the incident, transporting him to the Government Medical College, where his condition remains critical. Pothencode police have commenced a detailed investigation into the cause of the explosion.