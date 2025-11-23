Explosion at Home: Tragic Accident with Fireworks Materials
A man in Kattayikonam, identified as Balakrishnan, suffered severe burns after an explosion while handling gunpowder for temple festival fireworks. The explosion occurred as he cut iron casings in his courtyard. Balakrishnan's condition is critical, and police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
A local resident suffered severe burns on Sunday following an explosion while working with gunpowder at his home in Kattayikonam, police reported. The man, Balakrishnan of Kulathoor, was engaged in preparing fireworks for temple festivals.
The accident unfolded as he attempted to dry gunpowder in the courtyard and cut iron casings meant for fireworks. Authorities believe sparks from the cutting process ignited the gunpowder, causing a blast around 11 am.
The victim's family swiftly responded to the incident, transporting him to the Government Medical College, where his condition remains critical. Pothencode police have commenced a detailed investigation into the cause of the explosion.
- READ MORE ON:
- explosion
- fireworks
- gunpowder
- accident
- temple
- festival
- Kattayikonam
- police
- investigation
- injury
ALSO READ
Bihar Boosts Sanatan Dharma with Statewide Temple Initiative
Sabarimala Temple Welcomes Over 575,000 Devotees Amid Improved Crowd Control
Arunachal Literature Festival: A Symbiosis of Words, Culture, and Technology
Political Clash Over Shree Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Inventory
Namaste Vietnam Festival 2025: Bridging India-Vietnam Ties with Cinema and Culture