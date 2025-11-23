Left Menu

Explosion at Home: Tragic Accident with Fireworks Materials

A man in Kattayikonam, identified as Balakrishnan, suffered severe burns after an explosion while handling gunpowder for temple festival fireworks. The explosion occurred as he cut iron casings in his courtyard. Balakrishnan's condition is critical, and police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:03 IST
Explosion at Home: Tragic Accident with Fireworks Materials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local resident suffered severe burns on Sunday following an explosion while working with gunpowder at his home in Kattayikonam, police reported. The man, Balakrishnan of Kulathoor, was engaged in preparing fireworks for temple festivals.

The accident unfolded as he attempted to dry gunpowder in the courtyard and cut iron casings meant for fireworks. Authorities believe sparks from the cutting process ignited the gunpowder, causing a blast around 11 am.

The victim's family swiftly responded to the incident, transporting him to the Government Medical College, where his condition remains critical. Pothencode police have commenced a detailed investigation into the cause of the explosion.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

 Ukraine
2
Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

 India
3
Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh Police Crackdown: Naxalites Arrested with Explosives

Chhattisgarh Police Crackdown: Naxalites Arrested with Explosives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025