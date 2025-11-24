Commemorating the Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Symbol of Courage & Sacrifice

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Sunday, honored the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur, praising him as a champion of humanity who sacrificed his life for India's religious freedom.

Gupta paid tribute at the 'Kirtan Darbar', marking the beginning of a grand three-day commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary at the Red Fort.

Describing Guru Tegh Bahadur as an enduring symbol of courage against oppression, Gupta emphasized the event's significance in connecting citizens, especially the youth, with the guru's teachings of compassion, tolerance, and the pursuit of truth. An art exhibition and museum further showcase key episodes from his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)