Goodbye to Dharmendra: The Iconic Actor and His Lasting Legacy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourns the passing of Dharmendra, an iconic figure in Indian cinema. Known for his roles in classics like 'Sholay', the 89-year-old actor leaves behind a storied legacy that will continue to inspire. Hema Malini and his children will uphold his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:40 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences following the death of veteran Hindi film icon Dharmendra. The actor, who passed away at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence, leaves a monumental impact on the world of Indian cinema.

Banerjee described Dharmendra as a 'legendary actor-hero', noting that his extensive body of work will continue to inspire future generations. Her sympathies were extended to his family, including fellow industry icon Hema Malini, his children, and the film fraternity, along with his innumerable fans.

Dharmendra, born in Punjab in 1935 as Dharam Singh Deol, enjoyed a prolific career spanning six decades, featuring in over 300 films. Known for iconic movies such as 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', and 'Seeta Aur Geeta', he was also a BJP Lok Sabha member from Bikaner in the 14th Lok Sabha. He is survived by his wife Prakash Kaur and numerous children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

