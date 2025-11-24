Farewell to Bollywood's Beloved 'Veeru': An End of an Era

The entertainment world was struck with grief as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister mourned the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89 in his Mumbai residence on Monday. His cinematic journey epitomized relentless dedication, deeply touching the hearts of countless fans.

Renowned for his natural acting prowess, Dharmendra left an indelible mark through unforgettable performances in classics like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', and 'Satyakam'. His portrayal of cherished characters continues to captivate audiences and enrich the fabric of Indian cinema.

Dharmendra's passing signals the end of a poignant era in Bollywood, as noted by the Deputy CM, who offered his heartfelt condolences and prayers, acknowledging the profound loss his family and the entertainment industry face today.

(With inputs from agencies.)