Left Menu

Farewell to Bollywood's Beloved 'Veeru': An End of an Era

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister expressed sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra at 89. Known for his natural acting in iconic films like 'Sholay,' Dharmendra left a significant mark on Indian cinema. His dedication and performances brought joy to generations. His loss is a major blow to Hindi cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:03 IST
Farewell to Bollywood's Beloved 'Veeru': An End of an Era
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

The entertainment world was struck with grief as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister mourned the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89 in his Mumbai residence on Monday. His cinematic journey epitomized relentless dedication, deeply touching the hearts of countless fans.

Renowned for his natural acting prowess, Dharmendra left an indelible mark through unforgettable performances in classics like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', and 'Satyakam'. His portrayal of cherished characters continues to captivate audiences and enrich the fabric of Indian cinema.

Dharmendra's passing signals the end of a poignant era in Bollywood, as noted by the Deputy CM, who offered his heartfelt condolences and prayers, acknowledging the profound loss his family and the entertainment industry face today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Israel's Bold Interest Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Economic Growth

Bank of Israel's Bold Interest Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Economic G...

 Global
2
India's Quantum Leap: Establishing State-of-the-Art Quantum Facilities

India's Quantum Leap: Establishing State-of-the-Art Quantum Facilities

 India
3
Lithium Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Government Awaits G2-Level Exploration Findings

Lithium Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Government Awaits G2-Level Exploration Fi...

 India
4
U.S. and Ukraine Seek Common Ground in Peace Talks with Russia

U.S. and Ukraine Seek Common Ground in Peace Talks with Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025