Remembering Dharmendra: The Evergreen Icon of Indian Cinema

Legendary actor Dharmendra, adored by fans for over six decades, passed away at 89. While his physical presence is gone, his memorable songs and movies continue to captivate hearts. His timeless music remains integral to life's special moments, embodying the essence of friendship, love, and passion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:11 IST
Actor Dharmendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The film fraternity and fans across the nation mourned the loss of Dharmendra, a cherished icon in Indian cinema, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. A giant star on screen and in the hearts of millions, Dharmendra's legacy endures through his captivating performances and unforgettable songs.

Over his illustrious six-decade career, Dharmendra transcended the traditional hero mold. He was the approachable everyman, embodying roles that reflected steadfast friendship and enduring love. His songs, often hits long after their films left theaters, resonated with audiences at personal gatherings or in quiet introspection.

Classics like 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' and 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge' played a significant role in shaping Dharmendra's indelible image in Indian cinema. These tracks, along with others such as 'Dream Girl' and 'Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai', continue to evoke emotional depth and connectivity, bridging generations with their lasting charm.

Dharmendra's sonorous performances coupled with legendary voices like Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi crafted songs that were deeply moving, celebrating friendship, life, and nostalgia. Today, as Bollywood luminaries like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan pay their respects at his final rites, his music remains a testament to his enduring impact.

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

