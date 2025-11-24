Left Menu

Unity March in Rajasthan: Honoring the Past, Planting for the Future

Rajasthan's ministers launched a unity march to honor national song Vande Mataram and key historical figures. The event emphasized social harmony and environmental conservation, involving the honoring of workers and planting of saplings. It also aimed to raise awareness on social issues and the importance of 'Swadeshi' products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:50 IST
Unity March in Rajasthan: Honoring the Past, Planting for the Future
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan cabinet ministers Kirodi Lal Meena and Madan Dilawar have initiated a three-day 'Jago Jagao Ekta Padyatra' in the Ramganj Mandi constituency of Kota. The march commemorates 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram' and celebrates the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

During the event, ministers honored sanitation workers, laborers, and farmers, symbolically washing their feet and recognizing individuals from scheduled castes to promote social harmony. As part of environmental conservation efforts, they planted saplings along the riverbank, with plans to plant 1,000 trees in total.

The march will cover approximately 40-45 kilometers, reaching 20-22 villages. It aims to spread awareness against 'Love Jihad', inform about the anti-conversion law, and promote 'Swadeshi' products. Efforts are also underway to revive the Patli river to benefit local irrigation needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forging Ties: EU and India's Strategic Leap Towards a New Era

Forging Ties: EU and India's Strategic Leap Towards a New Era

 India
2
Brazil's Supreme Court Ensures Bolsonaro's Detention Amid Ankle Monitor Breach

Brazil's Supreme Court Ensures Bolsonaro's Detention Amid Ankle Monitor Brea...

 Global
3
Government to Optimize Transmission for Renewable Energy Projects

Government to Optimize Transmission for Renewable Energy Projects

 Global
4
ED Freezes Rs 523 Crore: Online Gaming Crackdown on WinZO and Gameskraft

ED Freezes Rs 523 Crore: Online Gaming Crackdown on WinZO and Gameskraft

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025