Unity March in Rajasthan: Honoring the Past, Planting for the Future

Rajasthan cabinet ministers Kirodi Lal Meena and Madan Dilawar have initiated a three-day 'Jago Jagao Ekta Padyatra' in the Ramganj Mandi constituency of Kota. The march commemorates 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram' and celebrates the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

During the event, ministers honored sanitation workers, laborers, and farmers, symbolically washing their feet and recognizing individuals from scheduled castes to promote social harmony. As part of environmental conservation efforts, they planted saplings along the riverbank, with plans to plant 1,000 trees in total.

The march will cover approximately 40-45 kilometers, reaching 20-22 villages. It aims to spread awareness against 'Love Jihad', inform about the anti-conversion law, and promote 'Swadeshi' products. Efforts are also underway to revive the Patli river to benefit local irrigation needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)