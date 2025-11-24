Left Menu

Celebrating Dharmendra: Bollywood's Timeless Icon

Legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89, revolutionized Indian cinema with his versatile performances over six decades. His enduring talent, spanning romance to action, made him a beloved star and a cinematic icon. Dharmendra's remarkable legacy continues to inspire generations in Bollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:56 IST
Celebrating Dharmendra: Bollywood's Timeless Icon
Legendary actor Dharmendra (Image source: Instagram/ @aapkadharam). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dharmendra, a towering figure in Indian cinema, has bid farewell at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy of over 300 films. His career spanned more than six decades, during which he captivated audiences with his rugged charm and exceptional talent across diverse genres.

Known for his dashing looks and soulful performances, Dharmendra's romantic roles in the 1960s and 1970s earned him a permanent place in the hearts of millions. Films like 'Sholay' and 'Anupama' showcased his remarkable range, from action to romance, cementing his status as one of Bollywood's greatest stars.

Even in his later years, Dharmendra continued to thrill audiences, proving that age was no barrier to his enduring appeal. His contributions to cinema will long be remembered, and his influence continues to inspire new generations of actors, affirming his place as Bollywood's quintessential 'He-Man'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
2
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
3
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global
4
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025