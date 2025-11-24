Honoring Education Milestones: IIT Kharagpur Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp

IIT Kharagpur marked its 75th anniversary by unveiling a special postage stamp, commemorating its legacy as India's first IIT and a leader in education and research. The event was attended by prominent figures, emphasizing the institute's profound influence on the nation's academic and technological landscape.

Held at Sriniketan, a site intertwined with India's rich cultural history, the celebration also launched discussions for potential strategic outreach in Houston. Supported by IIT Kharagpur Foundation USA, these discussions aim to expand global collaborations and enhance academic and entrepreneurial engagement.

The venue choice underscores the institute's commitment to holistic education inspired by Rabindranath Tagore. As IIT Kharagpur continues to pioneer educational fronts, its initiatives such as the Houston outreach reflect a strategic push towards solidifying its global presence.

