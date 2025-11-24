Assam-Mizoram Border Festival: Bridging Culture, Unity, and Opportunity

The second edition of the Assam–Mizoram Border Festival, organized by the Cachar district administration, pledged to reinforce peace, harmony, and mutual progress between the two states. The event emphasized cultural exchanges, infrastructure growth, and collective identity as catalysts for unity.

Key speakers, including Silchar BJP MP Parimal Suklabaidya and Dholai MLA Nihar Ranjan Das, urged citizens to embrace cooperation, development, and cultural understanding, leaving past challenges behind. They highlighted upcoming infrastructure projects like the Bharatmala Project as vital for enhancing regional connectivity and economic opportunities.

The festival, held at the Central Field of the Dholai Co–District Commissioner's Office, showcased traditional dance performances and craft stalls demonstrating the entrepreneurial spirit of artisans. Friendly sports matches further fostered camaraderie, reflecting a shared celebration of heritage and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)