High Security in Kurukshetra: Modi's Monumental Visit

Kurukshetra is on high alert for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to unveil a monument and mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary. Extensive security measures are in place, with thousands of police personnel deployed. Modi will also participate in the International Gita Mahotsav and inaugurate several cultural initiatives.

High Security in Kurukshetra: Modi's Monumental Visit
Kurukshetra is under stringent security as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit, officials report. With 5,000 police officers in force, the area is heavily monitored.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate 'Panchajanya', a monument, and partake in a program for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary.

He will also visit cultural sites including the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra and participate in the International Gita Mahotsav, while security remains tight with a drone and glider ban across the district.

