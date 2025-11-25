Left Menu

A Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting at Ram Temple

The saffron flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple is set to be a grand event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other dignitaries. The ceremony symbolizes sacrifice and dedication, and will be broadcast globally, showcasing Indian culture and spirituality.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to host a monumental saffron flag hoisting ceremony, attended by prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai announced the event details on Tuesday.

The saffron flag, a symbol of sacrifice and dedication, measures 10 by 20 feet and includes significant symbols like the 'Surya', 'Om', and the Kovidara tree. The ceremony will be observed by people worldwide on TV and mobile platforms, underscoring the global influence of India's rich heritage.

Arriving via a special aircraft, Prime Minister Modi is expected to commence his temple visit at various sacred sites within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex before participating in the flag hoisting. The event will be a culturally significant moment garnering attention from across the globe.

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

