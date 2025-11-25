A Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting at Ram Temple

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to host a monumental saffron flag hoisting ceremony, attended by prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai announced the event details on Tuesday.

The saffron flag, a symbol of sacrifice and dedication, measures 10 by 20 feet and includes significant symbols like the 'Surya', 'Om', and the Kovidara tree. The ceremony will be observed by people worldwide on TV and mobile platforms, underscoring the global influence of India's rich heritage.

Arriving via a special aircraft, Prime Minister Modi is expected to commence his temple visit at various sacred sites within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex before participating in the flag hoisting. The event will be a culturally significant moment garnering attention from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)