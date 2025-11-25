Bollywood Under Scrutiny: Siddhanth Kapoor Interrogated in Drug Case

Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor on Tuesday made an appearance before the Mumbai police as part of an ongoing investigation into a major drug seizure case, according to officials. Siddhanth, son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and brother to actress Shraddha Kapoor, was seen at the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit where investigators recorded his statement.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell has also summoned social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, with both names surfacing during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh. Shaikh is a pivotal figure in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case that has unveiled possible involvement of various celebrities and a politician. He also linked the scenario to parties connected to the fugitive gangster, Dawood Ibrahim, held domestically and overseas.

Notable is Kapoor's previous arrest in Bengaluru last year for alleged drug consumption. Shaikh, also identified as 'Lavish', was extradited from Dubai after an initial arrest in Maharashtra. Authorities concerned about the operations run by Shaikh's associate, drug lord Salim Dola, suggest extensive distribution of mephedrone across several Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)