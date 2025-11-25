Farewell to France: Giant Pandas Huan Huan and Yuan Zi Return to China

After spending 13 years captivating visitors in France, star giant pandas Huan Huan and Yuan Zi embarked on their journey back to China on Tuesday. The Beauval Zoo, where the pair resided, announced their departure as they traveled in specially designed boxes fitted with windows and breathing holes from Paris' Charles-de-Gaulle airport.

According to Rodolphe Delord, the zoo's director, the pandas are returning to their birthplace at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding for specialized care as they age. This decision was made following Huan Huan's kidney failure diagnosis, a common condition for carnivores of her age, ensuring their safe transfer while their health permits.

Huan Huan and Yuan Zi rose to fame in France after arriving in 2012, notably with the birth of France's first continental-born panda cub in 2017. Their legacy includes raising awareness about panda conservation, a mission they will continue in China as part of the longstanding tradition of 'panda diplomacy.'

(With inputs from agencies.)