Left Menu

Farewell to France: Giant Pandas Huan Huan and Yuan Zi Return to China

Giant pandas Huan Huan and Yuan Zi returned to China after 13 years in France, where they became famous for giving birth to three cubs. Due to Huan Huan's health issues, they will receive specialized care at the Chengdu Research Base. Their move continues the tradition of 'panda diplomacy.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:36 IST
Farewell to France: Giant Pandas Huan Huan and Yuan Zi Return to China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

After spending 13 years captivating visitors in France, star giant pandas Huan Huan and Yuan Zi embarked on their journey back to China on Tuesday. The Beauval Zoo, where the pair resided, announced their departure as they traveled in specially designed boxes fitted with windows and breathing holes from Paris' Charles-de-Gaulle airport.

According to Rodolphe Delord, the zoo's director, the pandas are returning to their birthplace at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding for specialized care as they age. This decision was made following Huan Huan's kidney failure diagnosis, a common condition for carnivores of her age, ensuring their safe transfer while their health permits.

Huan Huan and Yuan Zi rose to fame in France after arriving in 2012, notably with the birth of France's first continental-born panda cub in 2017. Their legacy includes raising awareness about panda conservation, a mission they will continue in China as part of the longstanding tradition of 'panda diplomacy.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

 France
2
Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharasht...

 India
3
Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

 India
4
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025