Eastern Naval Command's Powerful Display: Corvettes Visit Kolkata for Navy Week

The Indian Navy's INS Khanjar and INS Kora corvettes will visit Kolkata for Navy Week 2025. The corvettes are part of the Eastern Naval Command and specialize in offensive warfare. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders, they will be open to the public at Khidderpore Dock on November 28-30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:34 IST
Two guided missile corvettes from the Eastern Naval Command are set to visit Kolkata during Navy Week 2025, a defence official announced on Tuesday. INS Khanjar and INS Kora will grace the eastern metropolis, showcasing the Indian Navy's prowess and reaching out to citizens as part of the celebrations.

These corvettes, integral components of the Eastern Fleet, are primarily tasked with 'first-strike' offensive operations, excelling in both surface-to-surface and surface-to-air combat. The INS Khanjar, a P-25 class vessel, was commissioned in 1991, while the INS Kora, a P-25A class ship, entered service in 1998.

Both warships, constructed by the Kolkata-based Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd, will be accessible to the public at the Khidderpore Dock from November 28 to November 30. This event underscores the navy's role in fostering community engagement and awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

