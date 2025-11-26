Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Celebrates Thanksgiving's Unifying Spirit

Pope Leo XIV praised Thanksgiving as a feast that unites believers and non-believers. He emphasized gratitude for life's gifts, such as faith and unity, during a brief exchange with reporters. The Pope plans to celebrate his first Thanksgiving as the pontiff in Turkey, marking his inaugural foreign visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Castelgandolfo | Updated: 26-11-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 02:03 IST
Pope Leo XIV commended Thanksgiving as a ''beautiful feast'' promoting unity among people of varying beliefs. During a recent address, he highlighted the importance of gratitude for life's fundamental gifts, including life, faith, and unity.

Speaking to journalists outside Castel Gandolfo, where he spends Mondays and Tuesdays for relaxation and tennis, Pope Leo stressed he appreciates the worldwide potential for Thanksgiving to connect people regardless of their faith background.

This year, the pontiff will observe Thanksgiving in Turkey, coinciding with his first foreign trip since ascending to the papacy, and further underscoring the global potential for unity and gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

