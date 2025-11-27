The EPIC Company: A New Era in Storytelling
IN10 Media Network has rebranded as The EPIC Company, marking its transformation into a tech-enabled storytelling enterprise. Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the company aims to create culturally rooted stories across various platforms, unveiling a new logo and introducing a comprehensive content philosophy.
IN10 Media Network has announced its transformation into The EPIC Company, signifying a bold new era in storytelling for the tech-enabled enterprise. The rebranding coincides with the company's tenth anniversary, highlighting a decade of culturally rooted, globally resonant storytelling.
The EPIC channel has broadened its horizon into a multi-format, multi-platform ecosystem, now encompassing 14 diverse brands. This transformation reflects the company's shift from a platform-led to a creation-led approach, aiming to become a comprehensive storytelling universe.
The new brand identity was unveiled in the presence of notable figures including Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, and other industry leaders. Emphasizing an integrated creative and technology-driven approach, The EPIC Company positions itself as a '24/7 story factory' capable of delivering diverse content across platforms.
