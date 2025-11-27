Left Menu

Akshay Kumar Advocates Fitness Through Sports at Pune Khasdar Krida Mahotsav

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:53 IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar underscored the vital role of fitness and healthy living at the valedictory ceremony of the Pune Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on Thursday. Addressing a large audience, Kumar urged young individuals to embrace sports as a means to stay fit and eschew indoor distractions like video games.

The event, organized by local MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, saw participation from 44,000 sports enthusiasts across 37 sports at 29 venues. Mohol highlighted Pune's rich sports culture, emphasizing the festival's contribution to strengthening this tradition and aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' campaign.

Kumar expressed his aspiration for future editions of the festival to reach participation from 100,000 students. State minister Chandrakant Patil noted the significant response generated by the initiative since 2014, in line with the PM's vision for promoting art, sports, agriculture, and new technology in festivals.

