Historic Visit: PM Modi to Udupi's Sri Krishna Math
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Udupi's Sri Krishna Math, participating in the 'Laksha Geeta Pathana' with over one lakh devotees. This marks Modi’s third visit, drawing national attention to Udupi, a spiritual hub in Karnataka. Preparations are underway to manage large crowds and ensure safety.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to pay a significant visit to Udupi, home to the revered Sri Krishna Math, on Friday. The event includes Modi's participation in the 'Laksha Geeta Pathana', a mass chanting of the Bhagavad Gita involving over one lakh devotees, highlighting the region's spiritual vitality.
This will be Modi's third journey to Udupi, a site of profound Vaishnavite tradition and a key pilgrimage center in Karnataka. His return underscores the historical and cultural relevance of the Sri Krishna Math, associated with Sri Madhwacharya, a stalwart of Dvaita Vedanta.
Authorities have heightened preparations to manage the influx of thousands, implementing traffic diversions and security protocols. The visit is poised to spotlight Udupi's enduring spiritual legacy and its vital role in preserving India's rich religious scholarship.
