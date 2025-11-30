Controversy Erupts Over RSF's Symbolic Naming at Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University found itself at the center of a controversy this week when the Revolutionary Students' Front (RSF) named its state conference venue after deceased Maoist leaders. These symbolic namings include 'Hidma Nagar' for Jadavpur and 'Basavaraju Auditorium' for the Vivekananda Auditorium.

Naming venues after figures like Madvi Hidma and Koteswar Rao, who were killed in clashes with security forces, sparked heated debates about nationalism and the rights of indigenous communities. The RSF claims these acts of remembrance are meant to honor those who sacrificed for the poor.

As government officials increase pressure on Maoists with an aim to eliminate them by 2026, this event underscores the persistent ideological divides within the academic community. Security forces remain vigilant, yet their ability to intervene is constrained due to the event being an internal university matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)