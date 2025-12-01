India Shines at WorldSkills Asia: Young Women Lead the Way

In its inaugural participation, India achieved an impressive eighth place at the WorldSkills Asia Competition (WSAC), garnering a silver medal, two bronze medals, and three medallions for excellence, officials have announced.

The competitive event took place from November 27 to 29 in Chinese Taipei, hosting participants from 29 countries. India was represented by a team of 23 competitors who engaged in 21 different skill categories.

Women competitors were particularly notable in India's performance, playing a crucial role in earning medals and emphasizing the increasing leadership of young women within India's skilling ecosystem. An official statement lauded this success, reflective of the confidence and creativity demonstrated by young Indian talent.

