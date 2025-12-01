Left Menu

India Shines at WorldSkills Asia: Young Women Lead the Way

India debut in the WorldSkills Asia Competition (WSAC) concluded with a commendable eighth place, securing one silver, two bronze medals, and three medallions of excellence. The event in Chinese Taipei showcased the talents of 23 Indian competitors, notably highlighting the significant contributions of young women in the skilling ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 08:14 IST
India Shines at WorldSkills Asia: Young Women Lead the Way
In its inaugural participation, India achieved an impressive eighth place at the WorldSkills Asia Competition (WSAC), garnering a silver medal, two bronze medals, and three medallions for excellence, officials have announced.

The competitive event took place from November 27 to 29 in Chinese Taipei, hosting participants from 29 countries. India was represented by a team of 23 competitors who engaged in 21 different skill categories.

Women competitors were particularly notable in India's performance, playing a crucial role in earning medals and emphasizing the increasing leadership of young women within India's skilling ecosystem. An official statement lauded this success, reflective of the confidence and creativity demonstrated by young Indian talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

