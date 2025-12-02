Left Menu

Ranveer Singh apologises for imitating Rishab Shetty's scene from 'Kantara'

Actor Ranveer Singh issued an apology to Rishab Shetty for mimicking the scene from Kantara A Legend Chapter-1 and said his intention wasnt to hurt anyones sentiments.Both the actors were present at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India IFFI in Goa, which was held on November 28.

Actor Ranveer Singh issued an apology to Rishab Shetty for mimicking the scene from ''Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1'' and said his intention wasn't to ''hurt anyone's sentiments''.

Both the actors were present at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, which was held on November 28. Singh stuck his tongue out as he imitated the scene from the film. As the clip surfaced on social media, the actor was trolled by many users for his distasteful behaviour.

The actor shared a statement on his Instagram story on Tuesday and said he has always deeply respected every culture and tradition. Singh also praised Shetty for his performance in the film. ''My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration,'' he wrote.

''I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise,'' he added.

Directed by Shetty, who also featured in the film, ''Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1'' released in October and was a prequel to 2022's film ''Kantara''. Singh will next feature in ''Dhurandhar'', which will release in theatres on Friday. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and also features Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna alongside Singh.

