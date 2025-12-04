Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter tells White House to stop using her music

U.S. pop star Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday demanded that the White House stop using her music after the Trump administration featured one of her songs on a social media video showing ICE agents apprehending people. The video, shared by the White House on Monday, features Carpenter's 2024 hit song "Juno." It showed federal immigration enforcement officers chasing people and detaining them while bystanders recorded the activity on their cell phones.

Steve Cropper, whose guitar and producing helped define Southern soul, dies at 84

Steve Cropper, a storied guitarist, songwriter and producer who helped define the Southern soul sound at legendary Memphis music label Stax Records, died on Wednesday in Nashville, according to a post on his social media accounts. He was 84. No cause of death was cited. Cropper was the lead guitarist for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Booker T. and the MG's, whose biggest hit was the 1962 single "Green Onions." He also played with many other legendary R&B figures, from Otis Redding to B.B. King to Wilson Pickett.

Warner Bros Discovery gets mostly cash offer from Netflix, source says

Warner Bros Discovery has received a second round of bids, including a mostly cash offer from Netflix, in an auction that could conclude in the coming days or weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. Bankers for Paramount Skydance, Comcast and Netflix worked over the weekend on improved offers for all or part of Warner Bros, the source added.

'Fallout' expands 'everything' for show's second season

Hit television series "Fallout" ups the stakes as it returns to screens for a sophomore season, its stars and makers say. "You can play it two ways," actor Walton Goggins said as he premiered the new season in London on Tuesday. "You can play it safe, rely on what happened in season one, or you can go for broke. And we went for broke."

Kate Winslet teams up with son for directorial debut 'Goodbye June'

Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with "Goodbye June", a holiday season-set drama about a family faced with loss coming together. Winslet, who also stars in the film, directs from a screenplay by her son Joe Anders. The story was partly inspired by their personal experience of losing Winslet's mother, Anders' grandmother, to cancer in 2017.

Paramount raises breakup fee in Warner Bros bid to $5 billion, Bloomberg News reports

Paramount Skydance has raised the proposed breakup fee in its bid to acquire Warner Bros Discovery to $5 billion from $2.1 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the offer. The sum would be paid to Warner Bros if a deal is agreed to but not consummated, the report said, in a sign that Paramount has confidence its proposed merger would pass muster with regulators.

Doctor in Matthew Perry overdose case sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison

A California doctor was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on Wednesday for illegally supplying "Friends" sitcom star Matthew Perry with ketamine, the powerful sedative that caused the actor's drug overdose death in 2023. Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 44, who ran an urgent-care clinic outside Los Angeles, pleaded guilty in federal court in July to four felony counts of illegal distribution of the prescription anesthetic. He could have faced up to 40 years in prison for the crime.

