Iconic Devotion: Kolkata's Unique Messi Tribute

In Kolkata, Shib Shankar Patra's loyalty to Lionel Messi stands out. The local tea-seller, who painted his house in Argentina's iconic blue-and-white, will finally meet his idol this Saturday. Organizers selected Patra, a diehard fan, for an exclusive meet-and-greet with the Argentine superstar, acknowledging his dedication and passion for the sport.

Patra's devotion is not an isolated phenomenon. Soumindra Ghosh, a civil engineer, transformed his café near Dum Dum Metro station into a shrine for Messi. Ghosh credits the football legend for turning his life around after a challenging phase. Visitors from across India and abroad frequent his café to experience this unique tribute to Messi.

Patra's encounter highlights a community where football is an all-consuming passion. Whether in Patra's tea stall or Ghosh's café, Messi's influence permeates every aspect of their lives, bringing together fans in a shared celebration of the Argentine icon's career and legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)