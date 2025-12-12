Left Menu

Swift Justice: Assam's CM Fulfils Promise on Zubeen Garg's Case

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the special investigation team's charge sheet was filed timely for singer Zubeen Garg's death case. Murder charges were laid against four accused linked to the North East India Festival. The case aims to ensure justice through potential fast-track court proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the swift submission of a charge sheet in the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case. This move comes as part of the government's commitment to ensuring justice for the late singer, with the charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) within the timeline.

The SIT's charge sheet, submitted in a Guwahati court, accuses four of the seven individuals, including key figures from the North East India Festival, of murder. The case relates to Garg's mysterious death in Singapore. Among those charged are Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, and musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta.

CM Sarma emphasized the importance of adhering to legal procedures and hinted at fast-track court possibilities, highlighting the need for an efficient judicial process. Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged Pakistani links of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi will proceed as the state pushes for transparency and justice in both cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

