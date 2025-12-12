Swift Justice: Assam's CM Fulfils Promise on Zubeen Garg's Case

In a significant development, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the swift submission of a charge sheet in the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case. This move comes as part of the government's commitment to ensuring justice for the late singer, with the charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) within the timeline.

The SIT's charge sheet, submitted in a Guwahati court, accuses four of the seven individuals, including key figures from the North East India Festival, of murder. The case relates to Garg's mysterious death in Singapore. Among those charged are Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, and musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta.

CM Sarma emphasized the importance of adhering to legal procedures and hinted at fast-track court possibilities, highlighting the need for an efficient judicial process. Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged Pakistani links of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi will proceed as the state pushes for transparency and justice in both cases.

