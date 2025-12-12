Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils Veer Savarkar Statue: A Legacy of Patriotism in Andaman

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:55 IST
Amit Shah unveils statue of Veer Savarkar (Photo/ @AmitShah/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant tribute to a seminal figure in India's freedom struggle, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday unveiled a grand statue of Veer Savarkar and inaugurated the 'Veer Savarkar Inspiration Park' in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The event was graced by the presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Shah stressed the profound impact of Veer Savarkar's life, which continues to inspire love for the motherland. He highlighted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' role as a testament to the sacrifices of many freedom fighters, with Savarkar's indomitable spirit standing as a beacon for future generations to uphold cultural nationalism.

Addressing the gathering, Shah lamented that Veer Savarkar's contributions, especially his fight against social evils and untouchability, have not been fully recognized. The Minister also paid homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army for their hand in the islands' history.

