Ryan Coogler remembers shooting toughest scene of 'Sinners'

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler recalled filming one of the most difficult scenes of his acclaimed film ''Sinners'', which made him ''lose his mind'' but admitted the final take eventually looked good. Released in April, the film featured Hailee Steinfeld, Michael B Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku. ''Every day was different. Every scene was different. Watching the movie, there are certain scenes you wouldn't think were difficult," Coogler said on EW's Awardist podcast.

''That day I almost lost my mind — where guys had to drive the car and get into the bushes. Pulling off that shot was f*****g crazy, because Mike's driving, and we had to do a repeated pass of the car driving up and landing, them getting out of the car with the correct timing, and then interacting with the bush with the correct timing,'' the filmmaker added. ''You can see the difference in performance, but also, because of the timing, they have to enter the bushes in a certain way. But the scene looked good in the final cut.'' The film emerged as a massive success during its release and went on to cross USD 300 million at the box office with its worldwide collection.

