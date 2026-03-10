Israel's Strategic War Timeline with Iran

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar declared on Tuesday that Israel has no intention of engaging in a perpetual conflict with Iran. The minister emphasized Israel's strategy to align with the United States concerning the conclusion of the conflict, now entering its 11th day.

In a statement to journalists in Jerusalem, Saar underscored Israel's commitment to consulting with American allies. He assured that decisions regarding the war's cessation would be made in coordination with U.S. authorities.

Although specifics on when the war might end were not disclosed, Saar reiterated that ongoing communication with the U.S. remains a critical component of Israel's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)