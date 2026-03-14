SIT Formed to Probe Assassination Attempt on Farooq Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have constituted a special team to delve into the recent assassination attempt on National Conference chief and former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah.

The incident transpired at a marriage function, where Abdullah narrowly survived an attack by 63-year-old Kamal Singh, who was swiftly detained.

Inspector General Bhim Sen Tuti emphasized the seriousness of the case, underscoring the necessity of forming a Special Investigation Team to ensure thorough scrutiny.