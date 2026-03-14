SIT Formed to Probe Assassination Attempt on Farooq Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Police have established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah. The incident occurred at Royal Park Banquet Hall during a marriage function. The suspect, Kamal Singh, was apprehended with the weapon at the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have constituted a special team to delve into the recent assassination attempt on National Conference chief and former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah.
The incident transpired at a marriage function, where Abdullah narrowly survived an attack by 63-year-old Kamal Singh, who was swiftly detained.
Inspector General Bhim Sen Tuti emphasized the seriousness of the case, underscoring the necessity of forming a Special Investigation Team to ensure thorough scrutiny.
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