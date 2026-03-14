LPG Distribution Under Scrutiny: New Monitoring Teams Announced
Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Rakesh Minhas, announced the formation of special monitoring teams to ensure transparency in LPG and fuel distribution. These teams will verify stock at distributorships and ensure compliance with supply guidelines. Distributors found violating rules will be held accountable under relevant regulations.
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- India
The Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, Rakesh Minhas, has declared the establishment of specialized monitoring teams tasked with verifying LPG and fuel stock at distributorships. This move aims to enforce transparency and strict adherence to supply guidelines.
The announcement was made during a meeting with LPG distributors and oil marketing companies. Minhas emphasized the seriousness of the matter, warning that any detected irregularities will be addressed decisively, with erring distributors facing penalties under applicable regulations.
He instructed distributors to follow the supply schedule outlined in the latest guidelines and circulars. Special monitoring teams will be responsible for cross-verifying stock status across the district, ensuring equality in distribution without preferential treatment, and avoiding unnecessary queues that cause public inconvenience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- monitoring
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- Jammu
- LPG
- distribution
- transparency
- compliance
- fuel
- regulations
- accountability
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