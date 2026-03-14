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Andhra Pradesh Government Tightens Measures to Assure Cooking Gas Availability

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister P Keshav reassures citizens about cooking gas availability, emphasizing concerted efforts by government bodies. Reviewing the supply with key stakeholders, ministers plan strategic actions, while addressing misinformation. Measures include prioritizing household supply and boosting gas production, with steps against black marketing and exploring piped gas alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:14 IST
Andhra Pradesh Government Tightens Measures to Assure Cooking Gas Availability
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  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government is implementing strategic measures to assure the public about the availability of cooking gas amidst spreading concerns. Finance Minister P Keshav, on Saturday, emphasized that both state and central governments are diligently addressing the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply situation.

During a significant review meeting involving Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and executives from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), they evaluated the current supply, daily requirements, and future strategies. Encouraging calm among residents, Keshav announced an increase in gas production by 20%, and assured prioritized supply to households.

Authorities have introduced booking restrictions based on area, and stringent actions against black market practices. Exploring alternative solutions, the government is evaluating the use of piped natural gas. Meanwhile, a control room has been set up to monitor real-time situations and dispel misinformation via official channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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