Political Maneuver: Congress MLAs Shifted Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls

Amid heightened security, 31 Haryana Congress MLAs have been relocated to resorts in Kufri, Shimla, as a preventive measure against cross-voting ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. The legislators visited Chail, a tourist destination, with tight security ensuring limited media access.

Congress moved its MLAs from Haryana to Himachal Pradesh to avert any influence or defection. The relocation comes before the March 16 polling for two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, with security barriers in place to shield the lawmakers from external influences, as media were kept at a distance.

This development drew sharp criticism from Jairam Thakur, Himachal's Opposition Leader, who labeled the action as 'abduction of democracy.' With mobile phones switched off and MLAs confined in a 'human chain,' Thakur accuses Congress of lacking trust in its legislators as the elections, crucial for both Congress and BJP, loom.