Blue God Entertainment Acquires Legends League Cricket: A Game-Changing Deal

In a major development for the sports industry, Absolute Legends Sports announced on Monday that Blue God Entertainment has acquired Legends League Cricket for Rs 49 crore. This acquisition positions Legends League Cricket as the first Indian-listed cricket league, pioneering an integration of sports, entertainment, and the capital markets.

The partnership is set to drive global expansion and bring institutional capital to the league, as emphasized by Vivek Khushalani, Chairman of Absolute Legends Sports Pvt Ltd. Blue God Entertainment will gain long-term commercial rights in media, sponsorship, franchise development, and global content distribution, bolstering its reputation as a rapidly growing sports and entertainment platform.

This deal is seen as a 'defining moment for global sports business,' according to Raman Raheja, Co-Founder of Legends League Cricket. It sets a precedent for how sports properties are monetized and valued, heralding a new asset class within the sports industry. For Absolute Legends Sports Pvt Ltd, the transaction unlocks significant value, enabling further expansion and innovation.