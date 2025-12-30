VIBGYOR Viva 2025: Celebrating 17 Years of Talent and Togetherness

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – This year marked the 17th edition of VIBGYOR Viva, a flagship inter-school festival organized by the VIBGYOR Group of Schools. Culminating in Pune on December 20, 2025, the festival attracted over 2,00,000 participants from 3,000 schools spanning 15 cities and seven states.

The festival, which expanded participation to include students from the USA, UAE, and the Netherlands, offered more than 150 activities in sports, performing arts, and workshops. Highlights included the FIBA-endorsed All India Inter-School Basketball Championship, held in 14 cities, and various cultural showcases.

VIBGYOR Viva continues to focus on holistic education, blending arts and sports with academics. As declared by Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson, the festival is a celebration of curiosity and creativity. This year's competition left behind memories of inspiration and togetherness, enhancing community engagement and educational growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)