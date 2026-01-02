Surviving Captivity: Segev Kalfon's Journey from Darkness to Light

Segev Kalfon endured two grueling years of captivity in Gaza, dreaming of freedom and survival. His ordeal began in 2023 during a Hamas attack, where he was taken hostage from a music festival.

While imprisoned, exposed to severe hunger and physical torture, Kalfon clung to his Jewish faith for comfort. His captors inflicted harsh punishments, yet prayers over meager rations provided solace.

Following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, he was released. Now a public figure, Kalfon navigates life post-captivity while raising awareness about his experience and advocating against rising antisemitism globally.