Nurturing Minds: The Power of Literature and Reading
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged young people to develop a reading habit to foster an intellectually progressive society. At the Assam Book Fair, he highlighted literature's role in illuminating minds and enriching societies, while advocating for modern libraries and accessible Assamese literary formats.
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called on young people to embrace a reading habit, highlighting the role of literature in fostering an intellectually advanced society. Speaking at the Assam Book Fair, Sonowal emphasized the importance of books in enlightening minds and enriching societies across generations.
Describing book fairs as vital 'pilgrimage sites of knowledge,' Sonowal stressed that every effort to promote reading pushes forward societal intellectual advancement. He noted that the enthusiastic turnout at the fair demonstrated a positive societal trend while recalling the enduring legacy of Assamese literary icons.
Sonowal warned against over-reliance on digital media, stressing that books provide depth, imagination, and critical thought. He advocated for modernizing libraries and making Assamese literature more accessible digitally, utilizing platforms like e-books and audiobooks to enhance traditional reading practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
