Echoes of Statesmanship: Honoring Vajpayee and Malaviya

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya as true statesmen during an event at Delhi Assembly. Singh unveiled their portraits and highlighted their contributions to nation-building. He emphasized education and politics as tools for national interest and public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:45 IST
Vajpayee
  Country:
  India

In a tribute to iconic leaders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya for their profound contributions to nation-building.

Singh unveiled portraits of Vajpayee and Malaviya at the Delhi Assembly, describing them as true statesmen whose legacies continue to inspire. Accompanied by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Singh also released a 'Bharat Mata' coffee table book to commemorate the occasion.

Singh emphasized the roles of education and politics in serving the national interest, urging people to view these fields as Vajpayee and Malaviya did. Their efforts in connecting education with national consciousness and maintaining dignity within the political sphere set benchmarks for future generations.

