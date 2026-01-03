Echoes of Statesmanship: Honoring Vajpayee and Malaviya

In a tribute to iconic leaders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya for their profound contributions to nation-building.

Singh unveiled portraits of Vajpayee and Malaviya at the Delhi Assembly, describing them as true statesmen whose legacies continue to inspire. Accompanied by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Singh also released a 'Bharat Mata' coffee table book to commemorate the occasion.

Singh emphasized the roles of education and politics in serving the national interest, urging people to view these fields as Vajpayee and Malaviya did. Their efforts in connecting education with national consciousness and maintaining dignity within the political sphere set benchmarks for future generations.