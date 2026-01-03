InnovHer: Leading the Way in Tier 2 Institutional Entrepreneurship

InnovHer is at the forefront of redefining Tier 2 entrepreneurship with a leadership team that excels in execution, capital literacy, governance, and ecosystem awareness. It is building a strong institutional foundation amid a setting where many venture platforms seek direction.

Onkar Bagaria, a strategic partner at InnovHer, applies his investment banking and institutional leadership expertise to fortify the organization's financial prudence and capability-building efforts. Simultaneously, Mandar Shrikant Joshi imparts global venture insights, ensuring InnovHer aligns with international standards and aspirations.

Anish Maheshwari adds crucial governance and capital stewardship, while Digvijay Singh enhances digital strategy and platform authority. Together, these leaders drive InnovHer's mission to transform Tier 2 roots into globally competitive ventures, exemplifying disciplined, credible entrepreneurship from Jaipur.