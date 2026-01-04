Stars Unite to Honor M. Saravanan at Unveiling Ceremony
Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attended the unveiling of M. Saravanan's portrait at AV Meiyappan School, Chennai. Attended by Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, the event celebrated Saravanan's legacy in Tamil cinema. Rajinikanth reminisced about Saravanan's influence on his career. Saravanan led AVM Studios until his passing in 2022.
- Country:
- Tamil Nadu
Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan joined a prestigious gathering on Sunday to honor veteran producer M. Saravanan. The ceremony, held at AV Meiyappan Higher Secondary School in Chennai's Virugambakkam, witnessed the unveiling of Saravanan's portrait, attended by film personalities and political dignitaries including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.
M. Saravanan, former head of the legendary AVM Studios, passed away in December at age 86. Known for his contributions to film and his enduring connections with actors and leaders, Saravanan's influence crossed cinematic and generational boundaries. Rajinikanth fondly recollected his collaborations with Saravanan, revealing how the producer's advice still guides his career choices.
During the event, Chief Minister Stalin spoke highly of AVM Studios and its significant role in Tamil cinema. He praised Saravanan's contribution and shared anecdotes linking AVM to Tamil Nadu's political history, reflecting on the affection Saravanan commanded. Saravanan, born in 1939, carried forth the legacy of his father, AVM founder AV Meiyappan, leading the studio to produce many classic films.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's Grand Pongal Gift: A Boost for Celebration
Tamil Nadu Unveils Generous Pongal Gift Scheme
Political Sparks Fly in Tamil Nadu as Assembly Election Nears
Congress Rules Out Alliance with TVK, Firm on DMK Partnership for Tamil Nadu Polls
Tamil Nadu's Investment Boom: Rs 12.16 Lakh Crore and Growing