Stars Unite to Honor M. Saravanan at Unveiling Ceremony

Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan joined a prestigious gathering on Sunday to honor veteran producer M. Saravanan. The ceremony, held at AV Meiyappan Higher Secondary School in Chennai's Virugambakkam, witnessed the unveiling of Saravanan's portrait, attended by film personalities and political dignitaries including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

M. Saravanan, former head of the legendary AVM Studios, passed away in December at age 86. Known for his contributions to film and his enduring connections with actors and leaders, Saravanan's influence crossed cinematic and generational boundaries. Rajinikanth fondly recollected his collaborations with Saravanan, revealing how the producer's advice still guides his career choices.

During the event, Chief Minister Stalin spoke highly of AVM Studios and its significant role in Tamil cinema. He praised Saravanan's contribution and shared anecdotes linking AVM to Tamil Nadu's political history, reflecting on the affection Saravanan commanded. Saravanan, born in 1939, carried forth the legacy of his father, AVM founder AV Meiyappan, leading the studio to produce many classic films.

