Into the Shadows: An Inside Look at 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web'

Actor Emraan Hashmi explores the world of smuggling and customs in the upcoming series 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.' The show, created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath, features Hashmi as a customs officer confronting a powerful smuggling syndicate led by Sharad Kelkar. Debuting on Netflix, January 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:27 IST
Emraan Hashmi delves into the complex realm of smuggling and customs enforcement in his new series, 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.' The show promises suspense and surprises, created by noted filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath.

Hashmi portrays a diligent customs officer clashing with a formidable smuggling network. Sharad Kelkar plays the antagonist who leads the syndicate, creating a tense narrative ripe with unexpected twists.

Releasing on Netflix on January 14, the series is a deep exploration of customs operations, adding a fresh perspective to law enforcement portrayals on screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

