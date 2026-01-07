Into the Shadows: An Inside Look at 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web'

Emraan Hashmi delves into the complex realm of smuggling and customs enforcement in his new series, 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.' The show promises suspense and surprises, created by noted filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath.

Hashmi portrays a diligent customs officer clashing with a formidable smuggling network. Sharad Kelkar plays the antagonist who leads the syndicate, creating a tense narrative ripe with unexpected twists.

Releasing on Netflix on January 14, the series is a deep exploration of customs operations, adding a fresh perspective to law enforcement portrayals on screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)