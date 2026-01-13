High Court Upholds CBFC's Decision: Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' in Limbo

The legal tussle over the film 'Jana Nayagan', starring actor-turned-politician Vijay, has reached the Supreme Court. A plea lodged by the film's producer against the Madras High Court's interim order is set for a hearing on January 19. The order had stayed a single-judge directive instructing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant immediate clearance.

Back on January 9, a Madras High Court division bench delayed the film's certification process, jeopardizing its scheduled Pongal release. The division bench intervened hours after Justice PT Asha had initially directed the CBFC to issue a censor certificate without delay, challenging the board's decision to forward the film to a review committee.

The case underscores the film's political undertones amidst Vijay's decision to launch his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. With the CBFC's certification in limbo, the stay will persist until further proceedings post-January 21, after the intervention plea is thoroughly evaluated in the upcoming session.

(With inputs from agencies.)