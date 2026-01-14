Honoring the Legacy: Veterans Day Celebrations in Pune

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth applauded the remarkable contributions of veterans, stating they are a perpetual source of inspiration for society and the nation.

Speaking to around 4,000 armed forces veterans at the 10th Defence Forces Veterans Day at Air Force Station Pune, Lt Gen Seth stressed the honorable life contributions of veterans and the purpose of the celebration to recognize their service.

The event commemorated the legacy of Late Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, highlighting his influential role in the 1947 war and ongoing military heritage. Emphasis was also placed on veterans' welfare through lectures and discussions on pensions, grievances, financial aid, and health schemes.