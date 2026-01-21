Debate Over Saffron Flag in Udupi: A Political Storm
Udupi Deputy Commissioner T K Swaroopa is under scrutiny for allegedly holding a saffron flag during the Paryaya Procession. The Udupi District Congress Committee has requested an investigation, deeming the act a violation of secular principles. Swaroopa denies political motivations, asserting her participation was strictly official.
Udupi's Deputy Commissioner T K Swaroopa finds herself at the center of a heated debate after reportedly holding a saffron flag during the Paryaya Procession. Her actions have drawn criticism from the Udupi District Congress Committee, which has called for an inquiry into the incident.
In an official statement, Swaroopa emphasized that her participation in the event was solely in her capacity as a public official. She categorically denied any political motives, framing her involvement as merely ceremonial during the biennial Paryayotsava programme, a cherished local tradition.
Amidst the growing controversy, concerns arise regarding the perceived violation of secular values, as outlined by the Constitution. As calls for accountability strengthen, the incident sheds light on the complex intersections of cultural, political, and administrative responsibilities in contemporary India.
